Spring storm bringing rain, snow, high winds & fire danger to Southern Colorado

Tuesday will be an active weather day for Southern Colorado, thanks to the presence of a strong spring storm that will be moving across the state. That storm this morning will bring rain and snow showers to the Pikes Peak Region, with rain showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Plains. All precipitation should clear out by 9-11 am, with minimal accumulations for areas above 7,000 to 7,500 feet.

The other story today will be, well you might have guessed it, more strong wind! Northwesterly winds today will be gusting around 35-50 mph on the I-25 corridor, where a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Today's main fire danger threats will include the I-25 corridor from Colorado Springs south to the Colorado-New Mexico border.

Farthest east, a High Wind Warning will remain in effect from 9 am until 6 pm, with damaging gusts to 65 mph on the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 40. After some light rain showers this morning, our skies will clear out and sunshine will prevail this morning. Perhaps the bigger story is the potential for more strong wind and Red Flag Warning conditions, with high fire danger threats this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 39. A few spotty light showers this morning will give way to another windy and warm afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 11 am until 7 pm, with peak gusts today up near 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 42. Warm, windy and dry again on Tuesday. Even though we aren't included in today's Red Flag Warnings in eastern Fremont County, outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to 45 mph wind gusts.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 32. Morning wind and snow showers will give way to a windy and mild afternoon, with peak gusts today around 40-50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow showers this morning will give way to a mild and windy afternoon. Although Red Flag Warnings have not been issued today for northern El Paso County, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged due to gusts that could top 45 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Some areas north of Highway 50 are waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. Areas down south are dry. All areas will see a strong uptick in the wind today, with gusts over 60 mph on the eastern Plains, where a High Wind Warning will go into effect at 9 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Dry skies today for the southern I-25 corridor and windy, with gusts this afternoon up around 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 11 am until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Morning snow showers will continue in the Sawatch Range, where a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until noon. Farther south into the Sangres and Wet Mountains, it will be a windy day, with gusts up around 50 mph.

On Wednesday, the flow will turn back to the west. This dry, downslope wind will remain gusty while also pushing temperatures back into the 70s and 80s on the Plains. High fire danger threats will be possible again tomorrow, with a Fire Weather Watch being issued for Pueblo County and the southern I-25 corridor.

The northern branch of the jetstream will dig south into Colorado late this week. Highs will cool into the 50s and 60s by Thursday and stay there through the start of the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Friday afternoon, with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Saturday for parts of Southern Colorado.

