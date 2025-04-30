Spring showers and a warm-up on Wednesday; rain & snow return Thursday

Today's Forecast:

After a few rain showers in Colorado Springs on Tuesday and snow in Woodland Park, we're starting out this morning under dry skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will follow these trends as we will see temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s on the Plains. That's a warm-up of around 10 degrees from yesterday!

A few spotty showers will develop towards the afternoon hours, followed by rain for some areas this evening due to an incoming cold front. Rain this evening could impact those planning to see tonight's kick off show at the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. Best chances for rain in the Pikes Peak Region will be from 7 pm until midnight, with snow above 8,000 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 40; After a high of just 59 degrees on Tuesday, our high today will return to the upper 60s, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A light shower will be possible this afternoon, with better chances for rain from 7 pm until midnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 42; A clear and cool morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and evening, with rain chances today in Pueblo only around 20%.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 42; While a shower or two can't be ruled out this afternoon, rain chances in Canon City will be pretty small today compared to what we'll see tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 31; After snow on Tuesday, our skies will be dry this morning with a warmer afternoon to follow. A few isolated showers will be possible towards mid to late afternoon followed by another chance for snow showers late this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s; A cool and sunny start to our Wednesday will give way to a chance for showers from mid afternoon until late this evening. Any rain that we do see today should clear out by midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s; Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds, but very few showers this afternoon. As a cold front arrives late this evening, areas north of Highway 50 may see a few rain showers or storms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s; Our forecast on the southern I-25 corridor is expected to remain dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, followed by the potential for some good soaking rains and much needed moisture on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s; Mainly dry skies today for the southeastern mountains with just a few isolated showers this afternoon. Areas of snow will be possible tonight as an incoming cold front sweeps across the state, mostly for the Pikes Peak Region.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday looks cool and unsettled. Rain chances will increase towards late morning, with showers and isolated storms expected to stick around most of the day. Highs region-wide will be much cooler than today, only warming into the 40s, 50s and very low 60s. Snow levels will hover around 8,000 to 8,500 feet on Thursday, with several inches of snow for anyone traveling into Teller County and the mountains.

Friday's highs in the lower 60s in Colorado Springs will be followed by a return to 70s this weekend, with mainly dry skies in the Springs and a chance for daily showers west of I-25. Sunday and Monday will both be gusty, but due to recent rain and the spring green up, widespread fire threats are not anticipated here in the Pikes Peak Region.

