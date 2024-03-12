Spring-like warmth Tuesday will be followed by a late week winter blast

Today’s Forecast:

A nice, tranquil day of weather in Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with highs on the order of 10-15 degrees above average. With lighter winds than yesterday, fire danger concerns will be lower on Tuesday. Snow will push into the mountains by late this afternoon and evening, with some light snow possible in Teller County and around the Palmer Divide late tonight. Dry skies can be expected for all other areas for at least the next 12-24 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 37. Embrace the warmth today because it will be gorgeous, with increasing clouds this afternoon and low 60s for our daytime high.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 36. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm, with our high this afternoon expected to climb well into the upper 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Bright skies this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy and mild afternoon, with our high today more than 10 degrees above average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 25. We'll call today the calm before the storm. A few snow showers will be possible late tonight, with little to no accumulation expected. Big storm rolls in tomorrow afternoon as heavy snow is expected throughout Teller County late this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine early will give way to a mild mix of sun and clouds during the day on Tuesday. Late this evening, a few snow showers will be possible along and near the Palmer Divide, with little to no accumulation expected.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Warm sunshine during the day will give way to increasing clouds this evening as our next storm approaches from the west.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Beautiful late winter weather on Tuesday will give way to a significant, high impact storm late this week. Rain and snow will pick up Wednesday afternoon and could continue well into the day on Friday.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry and gusty during the day on Tuesday, with peak wind gusts up around 40 mph. By this evening, moisture will start to push into the high country, with snow picking up during the day on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weather on Wednesday will start out quiet before rain and snow begin to develop throughout the afternoon and evening hours. With snow levels initially around 6,000 to 7,000 feet, a rain-snow mix will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region during the day before changing to all snow late Wednesday night. The potential for heavy snow will continue on Thursday region-wide as highs will only warm into the 30s. On top of the cold and snow, it will be windy, with gusts up around 30-40 mph on Thursday across Southern Colorado.

Snow should slowly taper off to flurries by midday Friday, but not before this storm leaves its mark on Southern Colorado. Snow totals in the 1-2 foot range will be possible for Monument, the Palmer Divide, Teller County and our southeastern mountains. Snow totals of 6-12" will be possible in Colorado Springs, but could be much higher in some areas. I expect widespread disruptions to travel late this week, as well as a high probability of road and school closures.

