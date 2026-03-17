Spring-like warm up begins Tuesday, with a taste of summer late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this morning in some zones are 20-30 degrees warmer than this time yesterday, as our blip of cold air departs and we begin tracking our well-advertised ridge of heat. We're rapidly heading back uphill and you'll feel the change today.

Skies today will be mainly sunny as high pressure begins to expand over the Desert SW.

Winds this afternoon will gust from the northwest at about 20-25 mph - so it will be a bit breezy, but nothing like what you saw last week.

Today, highs jump 20-30 degrees from yesterday and we'll be in the 70s for much of the I-25 corridor and eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 39. Highs will skyrocket back to the 70s on Tuesday, driven by a developing ridge of high pressure to our west. For this afternoon, the northwest flow is expected to increase, with peak gusts to around 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 37. After Monday's highs in the lower 50s, Tuesday's temperatures will soar into the upper 70s, which more than 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 44. Sunny skies and breezy NW winds will drive temperatures into the middle 70s in eastern Fremont County on Tuesday. Further warming is expected through the end of the week, along with higher fire danger county-wide on Wednesday from noon to 9 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. After snow on Sunday, warming highs into the 60s this afternoon should help to melt away any patches of snow that remain in Teller County. If today doesn't melt the snow away, then tomorrow will, with a high of 70 degrees in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Here we go! After a short stint of cooler weather and snow on Sunday, our weather will return to a familiar theme of warmth and dry air. Highs today in northern El Paso County will warm into the middle to upper 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. A quick warming trend will start today, with temperatures in some areas more than 25 degrees warmer than yesterday. NW winds will be occasionally breezy this afternoon, with peak gusts around 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Tuesday's forecast will look and feel a lot different than this past Sunday and Monday. High pressure to our west will boost temperatures significantly, with afternoon highs today climbing into the 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A state-wide warming trend will begin on Tuesday, and this is just the beginning. Highs today in the mountains will warm into the 40s, 50s and 60s. By late this week, some higher elevation areas could hit the 70s for the first time this year!

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern throughout the late week period. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s Wednesday, with the chance for our first 80 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs by Thursday. If we reach 80 on Thursday, it would rank as the 3rd earliest first 80 degree day on record at the Colorado Springs Airport. Those records date back to 1895. Spot number one belongs to 2015 - the first 80 degree day was on March 16th. Second place is March 18th, 2017. Currently, third place is March 26th, 1971.

But that's just part of the story. As we continue to warm Friday and Saturday, highs should climb further - reaching the mid 80s by Saturday in Colorado Springs. Highs Friday and Saturday could set March all-time record highs for Colorado Springs. In Pueblo, it's a similar story for you late this week and early this weekend. Highs in Pueblo will climb into the upper 80s Friday before we potentially hit the 90 degree mark on Saturday.

It will become breezy by this weekend as the ridge begins to retreat. Temperatures will fall Sunday following a cold front, but it will still be warm for March.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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