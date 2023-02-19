Spring-like on Sunday, with High Wind Warnings for some areas

Tonight's Forecast:

A new disturbance that will bring snow to the mountains tonight and Sunday will cause the winds to really crank over parts of Southern Colorado this evening. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the southern I-25 corridor as the worst of the wind is expected in this area through Sunday morning. Peak wind gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible in Las Animas and Huerfano counties, with weaker, but still gusty conditions for areas north of Highway 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 53; A mostly sunny and mild day won't be as nice as it could be because of the wind. Gusts of 35-45 mph will be possible throughout the day in the Pikes Peak Region, with the strongest gusts expected after 5 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 58; After spending a few days back in the deep freeze last week, we'll be flirting with 60 degrees on Sunday in Pueblo. Part of the reason for the warmth...gusty downslope winds that could approach 45 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 55; Midway through the holiday weekend, and we'll see a mild, but windier day along the Arkansas River Valley. Peak afternoon wind gusts could top 40-50 mph near Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 43; Blustery and cold on Sunday, with westerly wind gusts up near 50 mph and daytime highs in the lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; Last week's forecast was centered around the snow and Arctic air. Now this weekend...we'll get to enjoy a much more mild forecast, but at the same time, it will be very windy.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s; Dry skies and sunshine, but windy for the Plains tonight and Sunday, with peak gusts from 35-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; As snow pushes into the mountains on Sunday, the energy from that storm will bring a few rounds of significant wind to our forecast. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until 10 am. Then after a lull in the winds around the middle of the day, more powerful wind gusts up to 60 mph will return to the forecast from Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; A disturbance moving into the mountains of Colorado Saturday night and Sunday will bring some strong winds to the high country, with the strongest gusts for the northern Sangres. Here, gusts could approach or even exceed 70 mph by Sunday evening. Snow will also accompany the storm, but will mostly fall along and north of the Monarch Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

With a High Wind Watch in effect until 11 am Monday, the work week is likely to start out super windy. Gusts along the eastern slopes of the Sangres and Rampart Range could top 70 mph. Even after the strongest winds die down, gusts region-wide across Southern Colorado are likely to range between 35-45 mph.

More of the same can be expected on Tuesday before our next chance for snow returns to Southern Colorado on Wednesday. On top of some light snow showers and light accumulations, another round of very cold air will follow late next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.