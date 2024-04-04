Spring has sprung with 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be clear overnight and temperatures will be chilly. In general, the plains will drop to the 30s but remain above freezing. The mountain valleys will drop to the low 30s or upper 20s, just below freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 77;

Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 74;

Sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s;

Sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 70/72;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting up to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer and the winds will be stronger. Winds will be from the WSW gusting 30-50 mph on Thursday. The dry vegetation in the plains will pair with strong wind and low humidity, creating high fire danger on Friday and Saturday as well. Saturday will be about 10-20 degrees cooler though, with slightly higher humidity which will limit fire danger a bit.

Windy conditions will ramp up wildfire danger on Friday and Saturday.



Friday will be very dry with gusts from 30-50 mph.



Saturday will also be windy, but humidity will be a bit higher which may limit which zones are upgraded to warnings.#COwx pic.twitter.com/lGKXPgqD2J — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 4, 2024

____

