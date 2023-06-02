Spotty thunderstorms Friday ahead of a wet & cooler weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to taper off over the next few hours, with most of the rain coming to an end by 8 pm. For most of us, this will translate to a nice and quiet night of weather. However one spot that we'll be watching closely will be the southeastern Plains, where a few nocturnal thunderstorms will be possible throughout the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 72; Friday's forecast will be slightly cooler, with spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms possible for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 79; A quiet Friday morning will give way to about a 20% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Best chances for rain on Friday will be between 2-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 77; Drier air will try to limit thunderstorm development on Friday, but with enough recycled moisture left over in the atmosphere, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 63; A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with heavy downpours and frequent lightning the main storm threats across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Comfortable temperatures on Friday, with spotty to scattered afternoon thunderstorms returning to our forecast.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; A few nocturnal thunderstorms will be possible tonight across the far southeastern Plain, with an otherwise quiet night expected for areas closer to the interstate. On Friday, scattered afternoon thunderstorms will return to our forecast, with the potential for marginally severe hail (1" diameter) and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; A few more showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast Friday afternoon ahead of what's expected to be a cooler and unsettled weekend of weather.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Thunderstorms will return to the mountains again on Friday, and look to be fairly widespread. For the higher mountain peaks, we're looking at the potential for a few inches of fresh June snowfall.

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure will remain in the region through the upcoming weekend, and it will bring with it a wet and unsettled pattern to Southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread on both Saturday and Sunday, with flash flooding a concern in the mountains, and urban flooding a concern in the lower elevations.

Because of the unsettled pattern, highs will be well below average for this time of the year, only topping out in the 60s and 70s. The wet weather is likely to persist into at least early next week before we see a return to a more typical late-spring pattern, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms each day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

