Spotty thunderstorms expected on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to move east into the plains tonight and gradually diminish by midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 55; High: 84. A sunny start then thunderstorms are possible between noon and 6 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 91. Sunny in general with thunderstorms possible between 2-7 pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 61; High: 87. Thunderstorms possible between noon and 5 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 75. Sunny morning with a chance of showers between 11 am - 4 pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low 80s with a chance of thunderstorms between noon and 6 pm.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s with sunshine and a chance of thunderstorms after 3 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid-80s with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. A few showers possible between noon and 7 pm with heavy rain and lightning.

Extended Outlook:

More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Conditions will dry out a bit through the weekend with just a few isolated storms possible each day.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter