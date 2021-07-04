Spotty thunderstorms expected for the Fourth of July

Tonight's Forecast:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Southern Colorado, and includes the potential for severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The current watch will remain in effect until 10 pm.

After midnight, the rain is expected to clear out, leaving us with a mild and muggy night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 70. Morning sunshine will give way to another round of spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected across the Pikes Peak Region on July 4th, and clearing is likely after 8 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 85. Sunny skies Sunday morning will give way to spotty afternoon thunderstorms that are expected to come to an end early in the evening before prime fireworks time.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 80. The Fourth of July will start out with lots of sunshine before rain chances increase by the afternoon. Storms are not expected to turn severe on Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 70. Morning sunshine and afternoon storms for Teller County on Sunday. Keep an eye on the sky if you're planning to spend part of your holiday outdoors.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. A gorgeous morning will turn more unsettled by the afternoon as another round of scattered thunderstorms is likely to form. The storms should wind down just before sunset, leaving us with clearing skies for the July 4th fireworks.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Sunny and dry during the day, with an increasing threat for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Storms that drift into the southeastern Plains will have the potential to turn severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Sunshine early on Independence Day will give way to scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. Most of the rain should clear from the forecast by sunset.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. Dry skies across our local mountains will turn dark and stormy by the afternoon, with another round of scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening hours. Plan to hike early before the lightning potential increases between 12-2 pm.

Extended Outlook:

More numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by Monday afternoon across the mountains and I-25 corridor from a disturbance that will be crossing the Rockies. By Tuesday, a cold front will bring some cooling to the forecast and another wet day. Following this, a drier pattern is expected east of the mountains for the end of the week as high pressure settles back into the mix. In addition, the heat looks to return late next week as many lower elevation areas will see a return to the 90s.

