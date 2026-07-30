Spotty thunderstorms and hot temperatures on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

A flood watch remains in effect until at least 9 pm for the counties highlighted in green.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

Thursday will be hot and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 97;

It will be a toasty Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 95;

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm before clouds increase and thunderstorms become possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Thursday will be a warm and sunny summer day. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be a hot day with mid 90s to 100. The day will be mostly dry, with spotty thunderstorms possible in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 93/97;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with hot temperatures. There is a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm to cool you down.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm on Thursday with low to upper 80s. Spotty thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, temperatures will go down a couple of degrees from Thursday's highs. Thunderstorms will be possible once again, but they will be spotty and favor I-25 and the plains.

The weekend is trending hot and dry.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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