Spotty Sunday showers followed by high fire danger and wind-driven snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds increase this evening across southern Colorado as low-pressure approaches from the southwest. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer than last night as a result, in the low 30s, about 10 degrees above seasonal averages region wide - but slightly cooler and more seasonal along the eastern plains. If you're headed out tonight, you'll be able to get by with a sweater or light jacket until around 10 PM. After that, temps fall into the 30s and you might want something a bit more substantial. It'll be modestly breezy tonight as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 60;

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph before 1:00 AM decreasing after that. Due to the cloud cover, lows tonight will be a bit warmer than last night, and about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

Partly cloudy with east winds at 5-10 mph shifting northwest after midnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 64;

Partly cloudy with northeast winds at 5-10 mph before 1:00 AM then becoming light.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 58;

Partly cloudy with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30-32; High: 56-59;

Partly cloudy with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 26-35; High: 58-65;

Partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/35; High: 61/60;

Partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10 mph shifting west at 5-10 mph after 1:00 AM.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30-35; High: 48-57;

Partly cloudy tonight in the southern mountains. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph shifting southwest after 1:00 AM.

Extended outlook forecast:

The area of low pressure arriving tonight will bring clouds to southern Colorado on Sunday, with spotty showers along I-25 during the morning and much better shower chances in the southern tier south of highway 50. If you're along I-25, throw the umbrella in the car on your way out the door...but you'll be lucky to see a light shower, don't change your plans. Weak thunderstorms will roll through the southern counties from mid-morning to around 2:00PM Sunday afternoon. Skies should then clear a bit region wide. It will be slightly cooler than Saturday - but still a nice day with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. And you'll want to get out for this last taste of "pre-spring" because next week brings high-impact weather to our region.

A strong low pressure system will approach Colorado from the west on Monday. This storm will bring many weather threats to southern Colorado. Ahead of the low on Monday, strong downslope winds will lead to high fire danger across much of southern Colorado. Fire weather watches have been issued Monday for Pueblo county and most of the southern tier apart from El Paso County. However, fire danger will be - elevated - in El Paso County, so outdoor burning should be avoided across the entire area. Wind gusts of 50 mph or higher are possible with humidity levels falling to 7-13%.

As the low tracks east on Monday night, a strong cold front will move through from north to south with a surface low developing and tracking over the eastern plains. This will bring rain, then a mix, then snow, to southern Colorado. This is a spring-like storm. It has high moisture content, and temperatures will not be particularly cold. Snow will be dense, wet, heavy, and hard to shovel. Elevation will matter. Initially I expect the snow level to be around 7,000 feet before falling to around 5,000 feet overnight into Tuesday morning. This means a mix of rain and sleet is possible in parts of Pueblo.

As the low tightens up to our east, wind speeds will increase early on Tuesday out of the northeast. These winds could gust from 40-50 mph at times on Tuesday. Combined with the snow, this will lead to very low visibilities. While we still need to iron out specifics - a 25 mile difference in the location of the surface low will be important for how much snow and wind - this set up could lead to blizzard conditions Tuesday. The most impacted zones look to be Woodland Park, through the Pikes Peak Region, north through the Palmer Divide, and east along the U.S. 24 corridor toward Limon. Plan on spending Tuesday inside if in these zones. Pueblo will likely remain too warm for the worst impacts to be realized, but will still deal with gusty wind, and mixed precipitation. The strength of the wind here will itself be a concern. Wind gusts in the Pikes Peak Region could range from 50-60 mph, with even stronger (and potentially damaging) gusts possible over the eastern plains.

The system will likely track out of the region on Tuesday afternoon and be clear of the area Tuesday night. In summary: this is a high impact storm, and although only some of us see heavy snow, everyone gets some type of major impact and you will want to be weather aware Monday into Tuesday and follow future forecast updates.

Wednesday will be cool, ahead of yet another incoming system Thursday into Friday, with Thursday being another "warm before the storm" type of day. This system looks weaker, but still brings another chance of snow.

