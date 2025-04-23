Spotty storms for I-25 and a risk of severe storms in the plains on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild with 30s and 40s overnight. The humidity will rise in the plains overnight, and some morning clouds are possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Wednesday will be another warm day, rising about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny early on, with increased clouds during the day. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. For Colorado Springs, the risk of severe weather is low, but small hail and gusty winds are possible for those who see a storm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 78;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s/80s;

The daytime will be partly cloudy and warm. By the late afternoon to evening, isolated thunderstorms are possible and they may become severe with 1 inch hail and wind gusts in excess of 58 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/40; High: 71/76;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Wednesday. There is a low chance of an early afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday morning, low clouds and patchy fog look possible in the plains as dewpoints continue to rise. By the afternoon it will be warm again with more thunderstorm development. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the foothills and I-25 in the afternoon with spotty storms moving east into the plains by the evening.

