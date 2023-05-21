Spotty showers on Sunday with some smoky haze lingering

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will end by 10 pm. Overnight, temperatures will fall to seasonable 40s and the sky may remain hazy with wildfire smoke from Canada.

Air Quality remains poor through at least 9 am Sunday.

Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight. Alerts are in place until at least 9 am Sunday.#COwx pic.twitter.com/4ZYwEmD9HM — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 20, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 73; Partly cloudy on Sunday with a bit of a haze from wildfire smoke. There is a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 78; Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm. The sky may be hazy from wildfire smoke.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 74; Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 63; Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 67; Partly cloudy on Sunday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Upper 40s to low 50s tonight, mid to upper 70s on Sunday. There will be spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms scattered across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/46; High: 70/68; Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Mountain valleys will see scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday with partly cloudy conditions otherwise.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms, favoring the mountains with isolated storms making it to the plains. Afternoon thunderstorm chances remain in place next week, with the most widespread activity on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures next week will be warm in the 70s to 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in mountain valleys.

