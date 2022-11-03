Spotty morning show showers and feeling cold on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect until midnight for the NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11,000 FEET. Accumulations up to 1 foot are possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 am Friday for the SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS AND THE NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS BELOW 11,000 FEET. Accumulations 3-8 inches are possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 6 am Friday for TELLER COUNTY and the RAMPART RANGE ABOVE 7,500 FEET. Snow accumulations as high as 2-4 inches are possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 41; A quick round of snow is possible overnight and early Friday morning. Accumulations should be minimal. Friday will be cold with sunshine returning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 45; Light snow is possible early Friday morning with little to no accumulation. Friday will become sunny with light winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 44; Light snow is possible tonight with little to no accumulations. Friday will become sunny but remain pretty cold.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 34; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 am Friday. Icy or snowy in the morning on roads with temperatures staying cold all day. Snow showers will end overnight Thursday, leaving Friday dry and clear.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 35; Quick bursts of snow possible tonight and early Friday morning. 1-3 inches are possible by Friday morning. Friday becomes sunny but will be cold.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; Rain showers this evening will transition to light snow on Friday morning. Those who are lucky enough to see a quick burst of snow could see some minor accumulation. Friday will be chilly and the remaining snow will clear out mid-day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/24; High: 37/38; Chance of snow this evening and early Friday morning with a trace to 2 inches possible. The sky clears out and temperatures stay cold Friday afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow will remain heaviest on the mountain peaks and passes through the early morning hours of Friday. Roads will remain icy Friday due to cold temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday becomes warm with 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s to 60s in mountain valleys. Then temperatures will remain close to seasonable through the majority of next week with dry conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.