Spectacular Sunday ahead, with sunshine aplenty for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine will not be in short supply this afternoon in Southern Colorado, which should allow for more areas to melt away that snow from last week's storm. Highs will be about the same today for Colorado Springs, but should be around 5-10 degrees warmer in Pueblo thanks to less snow on the ground.

A cold front today will not bring any rain or snow to our forecast, but will provide a decent amount of cooling to our highs on Monday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 23. Much like what we saw on Saturday, today's forecast will be bright and mild, with our high expected to return to the upper 50s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 19. The promise of sunshine and more snowmelt today should lead to a nice boost to our daytime highs, going from the upper 40s on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 28. After last week's storm, we'll end the final weekend of fall with mild sunshine and light breezes on Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 20. Sunshine and light northerly breezes on Sunday will make for a gorgeous day across Teller county, with our high today climbing into the upper 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. If you liked yesterday's weather, then you shouldn't have any problems with today's weather as we'll see plenty of sunshine and mild 50s this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. A warm for mid-December afternoon will give way to a chilly night on the Plains as overnight lows cool down to the 10s and 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Light breezes, sunny skies and mild highs will be a real treat this Sunday for the southern I-25 corridor, with the nice weather expected to continue into early next week.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. No snow for the mountains today, but with plenty of sunshine and mostly light breezes, it will make for a really great day for travel or snowshoeing in the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's cold front will mean around a 5-10 degree drop in temperatures on Monday, but even with the cool down, temperatures will remain above average. Plus, the cool down won't last long as high pressure regains control of our weather for pretty much the rest of the week. Tuesday for now looks like the warmest day, with highs on the Plains warming into the 60s.

Looking ahead to next weekend...a possible pattern change could mean fresh snow for Southern Colorado as we head towards Christmas Eve. Stay tuned for updates from First Alert 5.

