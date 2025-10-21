Spectacular Fall weather on tap for Tuesday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a cold night in southern Colorado with freezing temperatures for most of the region.

A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Fremont County and freeze warnings have been issued for Las Animas, Baca, Huerfano, and Cheyenne Counties from 3 am until 8 am Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 64;

Tuesday will be a pleasant Fall day with seasonable temperatures and sunny conditions. Wind will be light out of the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 68;

It will be sunny on Tuesday with light wind out of the SE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 68;

Tuesday will be sunny with a chilly morning and mild afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 62;

It will be sunny and cool, yet comfortable on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WSW At 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a cold start and mild afternoon. Wind will be out of the S at mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon with sunshine in the plains. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/34; High: 70/69;

It will be sunny on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with a cold morning and mild afternoon. Wind will be lighter, out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday looks like another really nice day in the 60s and 70s, with sunshine and a light breeze.

The next change in the weather comes on Thursday with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon below 10,000 feet and snow above that. Rain and snow could linger overnight with the snow line dropping to about 9,000 feet into early Friday morning. Friday becomes sunny but stays on the cool side in the 50s and 60s.

