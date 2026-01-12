Southern Colorado warms up early this week, with 50s and 60s for highs

Today’s Forecast:

Lingering cold this morning will give way to modest warming this afternoon, with highs climbing by as much as 5-8 degrees from this past Sunday. The warm-up will push highs into the 40s and 50s across much of Southern Colorado, with snowmelt sunshine expected region-wide.

A few fair weather clouds will move in from the north this evening, but there will not be any wintry weather for the next 12-24 hours. Lows tonight will drop down to the 20s and 30s, warmer than last night as the airmass continues to warm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 29. After a cold Saturday and near average highs on Sunday, temperatures will rebound to near 50 degrees today in Colorado Springs, thanks to a building ridge of high pressure to our west.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 23. High pressure to our west will provide a temperature boost early this week, with a high in the middle 50s today and a return to lower 60s on Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 33. Monday will bring mild and sunny conditions to Canon City and eastern Fremont County, with our high in the upper 50s bringing above average temperatures to the forecast today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 25. After a chilly weekend, snowmelt sunshine will follow early this week, with highs in the upper 40s today and lower 50s on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Warming highs early this week will come courtesy of high pressure. The big blue "H" as I like to call it will maintain dry skies in northern El Paso County through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. The work week will begin with sunshine, light breezes and above average temperatures. Highs today on the Plains will warm into the upper 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny and warmer on Monday afternoon, with highs expected to top out in the upper 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Skies will be bright and sunny in the mountains on Monday, but the cold air from this past weekend will linger on. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 30s and lower 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Further warming on Tuesday will push highs into the middle 50s and lower 60s on the Plains, underneath a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front Tuesday night will drop highs by 5-10 degrees on Wednesday, with northerly wind gusts to 25 mph, but no snow.

Highs will rebound back into the middle 50s and lower 60s on Thursday ahead of a stronger cold front that will drop highs down to the 40s from Friday into Saturday. At first, we thought that the late-week cold front could bring us a few snow showers, but the latest weather models have backed off on that idea. They now show dry skies throughout the week and into the upcoming weekend for Southern Colorado.

____

