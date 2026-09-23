Southern Colorado trends wetter and cooler through Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

A rich supply of moisture from the Pacific Ocean will push into Colorado on Wednesday, leading to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Areas that line up with the most beneficial moisture right now look to be the San Juan Mountains and the southeastern Plains. These areas could see additional rain totals in the 1-2" range for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Rain is expected to increase region-wide from south to north this afternoon, peaking this evening, then tapering off on Thursday. Highs will cool for the next few afternoons, with today's highs warming into the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 52. Increasing moisture will lead to late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today across the Pikes Peak Region. This looks to be a beneficial supply of moisture, with totals around 0.25-0.75" in the Pikes Peak Region through the end of the week.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 55. Highs will drop back down to the 70s starting today, with Thursday being our coolest day in the forecast period. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in coverage during the day today and into your Wednesday evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 57. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday ahead of scattered to widespread rain late this afternoon and evening. Rain should taper off towards Thursday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 45. The first full day of fall will be a cooler and unsettled one in Teller County, with cloudy skies giving way to rain this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s/50s. Overcast skies this morning will give way to rain showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be around 3-5°F below average.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s/60s. Showers this morning will give way to periods of rain this afternoon, and steadier rain and thunderstorms this evening. Parts of the Plains could see more than 1-2" of rain over the next 24-48 hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Through Thursday, areas south of Highway 50 will be wetter than northern areas. Rain will become more widespread this afternoon and evening, with rain totals as high as 0.50-1-.00".

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. It will be a cool and unsettled 24-48 hours in the mountains, with showers this morning giving way to steadier and heavier rain this afternoon and evening. Rain will taper off on Thursday, with additional rain showers on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rain should taper off Thursday morning in most areas, but the clouds and cool temperatures will stick around. Highs on Thursday will only warm into the upper 60s in Colorado Springs and the lower 70s in Pueblo.

Friday's highs will return to the 70s in Colorado Springs, and with another disturbance moving across the state, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon. High pressure returns just in time for the weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the lower 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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