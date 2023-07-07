Southern Colorado storms more widespread Friday, severe weather threat continues

Today’s Forecast:

Another round of severe weather is expected to impact our region this afternoon and evening. Storm coverage will be more widespread than yesterday, but storm intensity should be down a notch. Storms look to fire off between 2-4 pm on the eastern slopes and I-25 corridor. Several rounds of rain can be expected through late tonight, with scattered severe thunderstorms the main concern. Storms later today will be capable of large hail (2-2.5"), damaging wind gusts and flooding. An isolated tornado also can't be ruled out over the southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 55. Warmer and muggy today, with a much better chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak Region. The threat for severe weather will continue this evening, with damaging hail the main hazard.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. A muggy and warm Friday is in store for the Steel City, and unlike yesterday, showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will likely impact us at times today. Severe hail and damaging wind gusts look to be our main threats.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 60. Strong to severe thunderstorms will return to our forecast today after a break in the action on Thursday. Keep an eye on the sky and be prepared to take shelter if severe weather threatens your area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 47. After a more mellow day on Thursday, the threat for strong to even severe thunderstorms will return our forecast today. Hail, heavy rain and gusty winds will be our main storm threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. A muggy end to the week for northern El Paso County, and after a little break in the action on Thursday, the threat for severe weather will ramp up this afternoon, with storms possible through late tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s/60s. The southeastern Plains will once again be under the gun for severe weather today. Storms will reach our forecast area late this afternoon, and the threat for severe weather will remain a possibility in some areas until after midnight. Destructive hail will once again be the main threat, with some hail stones as large as tennis balls. We also can't rule out flooding and an isolated tornado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Stormy conditions return to our forecast today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The bigger severe threat today should be well east of I-25. That said, a few storms could produce large hail and heavy rain along the I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A sunny morning will give way to a stormy afternoon in the mountains today, with storms looking to fire off between 1-3 pm. A few stronger storms over the southeastern mountains could develop, with heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

When it comes to severe weather...you might be thinking that we just can't catch a break, and you'd be right! While storms aren't likely to be as strong this weekend, we're still tracking daily threat of thunderstorms both days, although Sunday should be a little less active than Saturday.

Thunderstorms Monday will favor the mountains, with a weak chance for the Pikes Peak Region. Drier air will finally return to our forecast beginning Tuesday as high pressure is also expected to bring us some of the hottest weather of the year so far.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.