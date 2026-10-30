Southern Colorado stays mild to wrap up the month of October

Tonight's Forecast:

A dense fog advisory is active tonight starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday and into Friday morning until 10 a.m. Lows are expected to be in the 30s for the high country and 40s closer to I-25 and the plains. A bit of cloud cover will stick around overnight too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

Friday will remain above seasonal averages with highs in the 60s for most. A little more cloud cover is expected by Friday afternoon. Saturday will be great with mild highs and dry time. The trick-or-treating forecast stays nice and dry too.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 68;

A similar trend to what we've been seeing all week is expected for Friday and Halloween. Dry time, sunshine and highs in the 60s are expected over the next few days. Some more clouds are expected for the next few days too.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 67;

60s with more dry time is expected for Friday and Saturday in Fremont county. The Halloween holiday will stay above averages with a nice trick-or-treating forecast too. Then, changes arrive into Sunday and Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 57;

Woodland Park will be slightly cooler in the 50s for the next two days. Sunday and Monday will be cooler with more rain and snow chances returning to the forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

The next few days stay mild with dry time. Sunday and Monday will bring in much cooler temperatures with even a few snowflakes back in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning when temperatures drop.

Plains forecast: Low: 50; High: 68;

The plains will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for some over the next few days. Dry time continues at least until Sunday when shower chances arrive.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47; High: 64;

60s are expected over the next few days as we wrap up the month of October. More chances for rain move into the area Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 35; High: 52;

Cooler high country temperatures are expected in the 40s and 50s for afternoon highs to wrap up the month. By Sunday and Monday central and southern mountain snow is expected... total to come soon.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the next few days of mild and dry weather, expect changes to arrive into Sunday and early next week. More atmospheric moisture shifts in for some rain around the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo and plains Sunday afternoon. The mountains will see snow and Teller county and the gap may see some snow flakes too. Monday brings in a similar story with below average temperatures and more rain and snow. The high country and ski resorts will likely see several inches of snow. The middle of the week will dry out and slightly warm up.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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