Southern Colorado remains warm and dry until snow moves in on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will remain breezy overnight with W wind at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph with the strongest wind west of I-25. Sky conditions will be mostly clear tonight, and temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 56;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with mild temperatures and a breeze. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny and warmer than average on Tuesday by more than 10 degrees. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 59;

Tuesday will be mild and mostly sunny. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 47;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 53;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be another comfortable day in the plains with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/26; High: 56/60;

It will be mostly sunny and gusty on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with cool but comfortable temperatures. Wind will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be another mild day in the mid-50s with sunshine and a few clouds.

Snow arrives on Thursday! Showers will increase in likelihood and intensity through the evening and overnight, and end by Friday early afternoon. With today's data, we generally expect a dusting to 3 inches in the plains up to I-25 and 1 to 4 inches in the mountains. Stay tuned as we refine the details!

