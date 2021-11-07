Southern Colorado on pace to break more records on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

We'll see a breezy, dry and warmer than average night across Southern Colorado as a disturbance to our west spreads some fair weather clouds into the forecast. Westerly winds will be breezy to gusty across the region, strongest around the Arkansas River Valley and the southern I-25 corridor. Also, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 am, so remember to turn back any clocks that need to be changed before going to bed tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 79. Not only will it be exceptionally warm for this time of the year, but if our forecast of 79° verifies, this would be the warmest November day in history for Colorado Springs.

PUEBLO: Low: 37; High: 83. Mostly sunny, windy and very warm on Sunday. My forecast of 83° would put us within one degree of a new record high.

CANON CITY: Low: 43; High: 80. Breezy and very warm on Sunday, with afternoon highs expected to climb to near 80 degrees.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 69. The warm-up will continue on Sunday, with a mostly sunny and gorgeous day on tap for Woodland Park and Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Forgot about early November, our forecast Sunday will be much more in line with mid-September weather.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s. A sunny and spectacular day for the Plains, with more unseasonable warmth in our forecast on Sunday. Because it will also be gusty and very dry, Red Flag Warnings might be required for some areas during the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. In addition to the warmth that we expect to see on Sunday, tomorrow will be windy and super dry, with the potential for elevated fire weather concerns in parts of Las Animas and Huerfano counties.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Warm for November weather will continue to be the big weather story on Sunday. Gusty southwest winds that bring the warmth will also be quite strong over some of the highest mountain peaks, with gusts to 40 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Expect a cooling trend as high pressure flattens early next week. While the storm track won't bring us any significant storms, we should see enough energy to bring snow back to the mountains by mid-week, and periods of gusty winds to the Plains. Highs will be coolest from Tuesday to Thursday before moderating closer to the weekend. Overall, there's no sign of any significant storms, rain or snow, for Southern Colorado over the next 7 to 10 days.

