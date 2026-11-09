Southern Colorado has a mild and stable week ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Lows will drop into the 30s for most in southern Colorado with the higher elevations dropping into the 20s for some. Clear skies will continue overnight with a light breeze too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 66;

Monday will be one of the warmest days of the week in the 60s for most across the area. Tuesday will ahve similar conditions with some partly cloudy skies and a bit of wind.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 72;

A similar story is in store for many in southern Colorado to start the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and even low 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry time.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 68;

Upper 60s and low 70s are expected as we start the week with a bit of a breeze. Continued dry time is expected through the week with minimal change.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

8 to 10 degree above average temperatures are expected as we start the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The rest of the week stays stable, mild and dry.

Extended outlook forecast:

The work week will stay above averages as a high pressure ridge builds over Colorado. It will stay put into next weekend too. Wednesday will be slightly cooler thanks to a light cool front, but that's really the only change we will see in the extended forecast. Some models are indicating the next changes will arrive 8 to 10 days out.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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