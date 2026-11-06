Southern Colorado has a mild and dry pattern on tap

Tonight's Forecast:

For Thursday evening, overnight lows are expected to drop into the 30s for most with a light breeze. A bit of cloud cover is expected to roll in overnight too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

A very mild and dry trend will settle in for Colorado Springs starting tonight and carrying into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and eventually 60s by Sunday as a high pressure ridge builds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 58;

Pueblo is going to see the same trend as most other areas in southern Colorado into Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and eventually warm into the 60s by Sunday and early next week. Dry time and plenty of sunshine persists.

Canon City forecast: Low:38; High: 56;

To wrap up the week Canon City can expect mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. A similar trend carries us into the weekend with dry time, sunshine and average temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 47;

Friday will be in the mid 40s for Woodland Park with a loose afternoon shower possible The weekend will be drier with slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 28; High: 42;

Friday afternoon will bring in a few isolated mountain shower chances, but they will be quick moving. The weekend will be drier in the 40s and 50s for most.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will stay at or above seasonal averages as a high pressure ridge builds in. That means Sunday will be 8 to 10 degrees above averages for some. Monday will be the warmest day of the week in the upper 50s and 60s for most. Not much wind is expected as the weather pattern stays quiet.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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