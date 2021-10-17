Southern Colorado fire danger rises early this week

Tonight's Forecast:

A very weak disturbance may spread some light snow showers into the San Juan Mountains tonight, whereas closer to home, rain and/or snow is not expected. Some of the energy will spread into our area in the form of gusty winds, with the strongest gusts found near the mountains. With the developing downslope flow, overnight lows will be a bit warmer across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 75. A warm and gusty start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with peak wind gusts 20-30 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 38; High: 80. A warm start to the week as highs in the lower Arkansas River Valley could reach the lower 80s. With dry downslope winds in our forecast, spotty critical fire weather conditions will be possible.

CANON CITY: Low: 45; High: 77. A disturbance moving into the northern part of the state on Monday will bring warm and windy conditions for the start of our work week.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 35; High: 65. A dry and mild Monday for Teller County, but windy too, with peak gusts to 30-35 mph through tomorrow afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. Pleasant and comfortable temperatures will feel good, but the wind may be problematic with gusts through the afternoon up near 30-35 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s. A warm and windy day for the Plains, with Red Flag Warnings for Las Animas and Baca counties going into effect starting at 1 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Warm, but quite windy on Monday. Peak wind gusts of 25-35 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s. A disturbance moving across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming will spread gusty winds into the mountains by the afternoon. In addition to the wind, snow is likely to develop across the mountains Monday night and Tuesday. Highest amounts can be expected up north.

Extended Outlook:

The potential for high fire danger will increase on Tuesday and expand up the I-25 corridor towards the Pikes Peak Region. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued for a large portion of the News 5 viewing area Tuesday, and this is likely to get upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Tuesday will be cooler, with further cooling but less wind on Wednesday. Looking into the extended period...high pressure returns, with dry and skies and a warming trend heading into next weekend.

