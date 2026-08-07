Southern Colorado enters a heatwave through the weekend

Friday Fire Danger:

Wildfire danger will be high on Friday, with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 1 to 8 pm for Pueblo and Fremont Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 96;

It will be a hot and hazy day on Friday. The daily record high is 97 for August 8th, and we will get close to that. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 101;

RED FLAG WARNING from 1-8 pm. It will be sunny and hazy and hot on Friday. The daily record high is 104 for August 8th.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 99;

RED FLAG WARNING from 1-8 pm. It will be hot and hazy on Friday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 86;

It will be hazy and very warm on Friday. Wind will be variable, at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny, hazy, and hot on Friday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be hot and sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 95/96;

Friday will be mostly sunny and toasty. Wind will be out of the E at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and hazy with hot temperatures. Wind will be variable and light, generally 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday through Monday will be very hot in the 80s, 90s, and 100s, within a degree or two of the daily record high each day. It will also remain mostly sunny and dry. Practice sun safety and stay hydrated in this heatwave!

Temperatures ease by a few degrees each day from Tuesday onward next week. Monsoon flow will allow for moisture to return to our area. Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances will be with us as early as Monday in the mountains, and Tuesday in the plains, continuing through the end of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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