South of Highway 50, heavy snow expected tonight and Saturday morning

Today’s Forecast:

Gusty conditions linger this morning, especially for the foothills and mountains. A cold front is set to move across the Plains throughout the morning. Behind this front, conditions will stay gusty, and upslope flow will help to give us snow showers towards the afternoon. The heaviest snowfall will be over the southern I-25 corridor. Winter storm Warnings have been issued for Huerfano and Las Animas counties from 5PM this evening until 11AM on Saturday. Some higher elevations in the warned areas may see over a foot of snow.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Southern Colorado, starting 5 pm Friday

There's a lot more uncertainty with the snow for areas north of Highway 50. Snow totals look to range between a trace to 3" in the Pikes Peak, 2-4" will be possible in Teller County, and a trace to 2" for Pueblo and Canon City. Slick roads will be possible, so drive with caution.

KOAA weather Southern Colorado snow forecast — 3/7/25 to 3/8/25

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 20. Breezy, with clear skies this morning. Snow showers will follow behind the passage of a cold front late this morning, with snow covered roads possible here in the Pikes Peak Region during the evening commute. Snow totals from a trace to 3".

KOAA weather Pikes Peak Region snow forecast — 3/7/25 to 3/8/25

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 22. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and a few late afternoon rain and snow showers. Colder air after sunset should allow for a quick changeover to snow, with snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 24. Sunshine this morning will change to cloudy skies later today as rain and snow showers begin to form this afternoon. Snow showers will continue during the evening and overnight hours, with snow coming to an end early Saturday morning. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. A cooler end to the week on tap Teller County, with highs this afternoon topping out in the 30s. Snow showers will increase in coverage this afternoon, tapering off early Saturday morning. Snow totals from 1-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Dry skies during the morning commute, but with a snowy end to the day expected, snow covered roads and falling snow are likely along the Palmer Divide for the evening commute. Snow totals from 1-3".

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A breezy cold front will knock down Friday's high temperatures by around 15-20 degrees on the Plains from yesterday. A few rain showers will be possible this afternoon, turning to snow later tonight. Snow totals from north of Highway 50 from a trace to 2". Snow totals south of Highway 50 from 3-8".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect for the southern I-25 corridor starting at 5 pm, lasting until 11 am Saturday. Heavy snow and gusty winds will bring significant impacts to travel from this evening into midday Saturday. Snow totals from 5-9" in Walsenburg, and 8-13" for Trinidad.

KOAA weather South I-25 corridor snow forecast — 3/7/25 to 3/8/25

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. With the southerly track of our incoming low pressure system and persistent upslope flow, the southern mountains will see significant impacts from tonight and Saturday morning's storm. Snow totals in the northern Sangres from 4-8". Snow totals from the Wets to southern Sangres from 8-18".

Extended outlook forecast:

All curernt Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories should be allowed to expire by 11 am Saturday, and once we get into Saturday afternoon, skies will start to clear and dry conditions will set in place. Cool conditions will linger behind for a day but going into Sunday temperatures will start to warm. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday morning will be in the teens, so if you have an early start grab that jacket.

A ridge of high-pressure will continue to build and give us more spring-like conditions early next week. Highs look to be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be on the lighter side for a few days before turning gusty towards the middle of next week.

