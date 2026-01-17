Some parts of southern Colorado won't break the freezing mark Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

So far, the coldest lows of the winter season in Colorado Springs have been on January 9th and January 10th, with lows of 4, and 5 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport respectively, followed by November 30th with a low of 11. The coldest highs were 22 degrees on November 30th, 27 degrees on January 9th, 30 degrees yesterday, and 31 degrees on December 3rd. We're still waiting for the final data for this morning, but it will either be the third or fourth coldest low so far this winter. Pueblo didn't get as cold so it won't be in the running today, in fact, 15 is the average low in Pueblo for today's date.

Today will remain very cold. Some parts of the area will not warm to the freezing mark. Wind chills will also remain significant - 0s/10s/negatives this morning, and teens/20s this afternoon - so you'll need to stay bundled up throughout the day. It will be breezy once again, though, like Friday, the windiest locations will be across the eastern plains where Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM. Skies will be mostly sunny on the plains, a few clouds in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 18.

Sunny but very cold - bundle up! North winds at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph mainly north of downtown from late morning to mid afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens to 20s. Brr!

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 16.

Mostly sunny, very dry, and cold. North winds at 10-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 23.

Sunny with north northwest winds at 10-20 mph this morning, 15-25 mph this afternoon. Warmer than other areas...but still a chilly day!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 18.

Sunny with north winds at 15-25 mph shifting northwest at 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Sunny and windy again, though a bit less windy than yesterday. I don't expect any of the Tri-Lakes Region to get above freezing today. North winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph, mainly before 3 PM. Expect wind chills in the single digits to teens.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect until 6:00 PM

Sunny, windy, cold, and very dry. North winds at 15-30 mph gusting to 45 mph. Winds decrease earlier today than they did on Friday, with the highest gusts occurring before 4:00 PM.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 34/36; Low: 19/17.

Sunny and breezy with north winds at 10-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s.

Sunny and windy with north winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 35 mph in the Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight will not be as cold as last night - with lows dropping to around average in southern Colorado under mainly clear skies. It will be breezy in the mountains but not in the urban areas. Sunday will be a fairly nice day, with temperatures rebounding into the lower 50s with more sunshine and lighter winds.

Our next cold front will arrive Sunday night. Technically, it comes in two pulses as there will be an initial northerly wind shift in the early afternoon. The primary cold air mass however, will lag behind by seveal hours and won't arrive until the evening. Cloud cover increases overnight, and a quick snow shower is possible early Monday morning over the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak Region. Monday will be another cold day as temperatures only climb to the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

A mid-week warm up will then arrive, before temperatures descend again heading toward the end of the week. While the pattern in the short term is still dry, large-scale climate patterns are becoming more favorable for precipitation in Colorado by late next week. This increases the chance for mountain snow late next week. For now, there's not a big signal for precipitation in southern Colorado.

