Some clouds and cool weather on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Broken clouds today and temperatures near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 29. Partly to mostly cloudy today with very light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 32. Cool yet comfortable today with clouds and calm conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 36. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. A chilly day with clouds and very light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 55; Low: 29. Chilly today with some clouds and very light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mid-60s today with broken cloud cover and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/59; Low: 31/33. Chilly today with a mix of sun and clouds and light winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. A light breeze for mountain valleys today with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb about 5 degrees on Halloween day. Trick-or-treating will start in the 50s then wrap up in the 40s with a clear sky and light winds. High temperatures will then rise another 3-4 degrees on Tuesday. This warming trend will be halted by a windy cold front arriving Thursday. This front will supply mountain snow showers and will likely be dry for the plains. Temperatures will only be in the 40s and 50s on Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.