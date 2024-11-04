Snowy start to what's expected to be a wintry week of weather for Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The first of many active days of weather on tap this week is bringing snow to Southern Colorado this morning. Snow has been sticking to grassy surfaces in the Springs, with snow sticking to the roads along the Palmer Divide and up the Ute Pass into Teller County. Parts of the Pikes Peak Region will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory for the next few hours, with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect until late this afternoon for the southern mountains and mountain valleys until 5 pm.

Monday's (11/4/24) winter weather alerts for Colorado

Temperatures today will only warm into the 20s and 30s for the mountains and mountain valleys, with 30s and lower 40s on the Plains. On top of the cold and snow, peak wind gusts today could top 40 mph in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 24. Snow at times this morning will taper off before the lunch hour, with clouds gradually decreasing into our Monday evening. On top of today's snow and cold, it will be windy, with morning gusts to 40 mph.

KOAA weather This graphic depicts the timing for today's snow to come to an end

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 23. Cold and unsettled this morning, but with warmer temperatures compared to other areas in the state, we will mostly see rain in Pueblo this morning, with clearing skies this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 25. A mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to drier skies this afternoon as today's storm pulls slowly away from Colorado.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 28; Low: 19. Teller County will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 pm, with additional snow accumulations of 1-2". Storm totals in some areas could top a half a foot.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 am for northern El Paso County, with an additional 1-2" of accumulation. As the snow tapers off, we'll be left with a mostly cloudy and cold this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. With snow levels around 6,000 feet, most of the Plains will see more liquid precip than wintry precip from today's storm. With the heaviest precipitation expected to fall south of Highway 50, this storm should provide a nice drink of water to southeastern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 20s. Cold and snowy, with up to 5" of snow for Walsenburg today and as much as 6-8" of snow for Trinidad. Locally higher amounts up to a foot could occur along and near the Raton Mesa. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect in these areas until 5 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Heading to the high country today? Expect heavy mountain snow and major disruptions to travel in the Wet Mountains and Sangres until late this afternoon. These mountain ranges will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 pm, with 12-18" of accumulation expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

Election Day on Tuesday will likely be the only dry and mellow day of the week, and temperatures will be nice as we rebound into the 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A more potent storm system currently over the Gulf of Alaska will bring some significant changes to our forecast for the second half the week.

The first round of snow is likely to form by late Tuesday night, with snow and gusty winds on Wednesday. We may see a brief break in the action Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, with snow moving back into Southern Colorado on Friday. For now, I have the snow coming to an end Friday night, but there's a lot of uncertainty with this system and the potential for snow to linger on Saturday. Stay tuned for details.



