Snowy roads and a messy morning commute for the Pikes Peak Region.

Heavier snow during the overnight hours has led to snowy roads for parts of Southern Colorado, which are likely to impact morning commutes. Accumulations have been heaviest from the Pikes Peak Region up towards Denver, where Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 8 am. The expiration of these winter weather alerts looks to time well with the ending of the snow across Southern Colorado. I expect that most of the snow will come to an end by 9 am.

KOAA 5 Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 8 am

Sunshine that follows this afternoon will allow for highs to warm to above freezing for the first time since Monday. Temperatures today will top out in the 30s and 40s, helping to melt away some of that snow that we've seen this morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 18. Snow will continue to taper off to flurries this morning, with gradual clearing giving way to sunshine this afternoon. Our high today in the lower 40s will be our first time above freezing since back on Monday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 14. Gradual clearing this morning will give way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon, with today's high expected to climb into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 23. A few flurries will continue in eastern Fremont County until 9 or 10 am, with little to no additional accumulations expected. Mostly sunny skies and lower 40s will return this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 14. Snow will continue to wind down this morning in Teller County, and with sunshine returning this afternoon, some of today's snow should melt towards the second half of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. After a rough and snowy morning, skies will clear this afternoon, leaving us with snowmelt sunshine this afternoon and highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. Light snow showers will wrap up on the eastern Plains towards late morning to early afternoon, with highs today finally warming above freezing.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow from our latest storm has largely missed the southern I-25 corridor, with clear roads, sunshine and warmer highs on Friday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow showers will wind down in the mountains during the mid to late morning hours, with sunshine on tap towards the second half of our Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight, clouds will have moved out of the area, along with this low pressure-system that brought us the snow. We will see some weather whiplash going into the weekend, especially towards Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will eventually top out in the 50s on the Plains. This warming trend will continue into Sunday with highs getting into the 60s. February averages in the mid-40s for the highs in the Springs and lower 50s for Pueblo.

Early next week looks even warmer ahead of an incoming gusty cold front Tuesday evening.

