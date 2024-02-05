Snowmelt warmth early this week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of fog this morning on the Palmer Divide and the eastern Plains will burn off pretty quickly this morning, with sunshine expected across Southern Colorado during the first part of the day. A few fair weather clouds will develop this afternoon, but no rain or snow is expected on Monday across the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 30. Sunny skies early will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. With highs in the upper 40s, we will continue to melt away the snow that we saw this past weekend.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. While Colorado Springs will be warmer than yesterday, Pueblo will see a near repeat performance today of Sunday's forecast, with a high in the lower 50s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 49; Low: 31. After wintry weather on Saturday and a much nicer day on Sunday, our weather will continue to warm on Monday, with skies turning partly cloudy by the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 27. After more than a foot of snow this past Saturday, highs today in the lower 40s will allow for more snowmelt to take place in Teller County. This will undoubedly lead to a slushy and muddy mess this afternoon in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. Snow from this past weekend's storm will continue to melt from our neighborhood streets, sidewalks and yards this afternoon as daytime highs along the Palmer Divide warm into the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Fog on the eastern Plains early this morning should give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon, with highs today warming into the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunny skies until late this afternoon, with increasing clouds on tap this evening across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After a lot of snow this past weekend, today will be a lot quieter day up in the high country, with both an increase in clouds and southwest winds this evening. Overnight gusts could top 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Strengthening southwestly flow over the state will lead to some pretty decent downslope warmth by mid-week for areas east of the mountains. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday on the Plains will warm into the mid 50s to lower 60s. Our weather will be breezy to gusty from Tuesday to Thursday, with gusts Wednesday on the I-25 corridor up around 25-45 mph.

Storm energy coming out of that major storm hitting California early this week will bring a return to heavy snow in the mountains beginning Tuesday night. While some light snow could reach the Palmer Divide and Teller County on Wednesday, shower chances through mid-week in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will stay at or below 20% as most of the moisture should stay west of I-25.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.