Snowmelt sunshine sticks around Southern Colorado on Veterans Day

Today’s Forecast:

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine and near average highs to our forecast today, with rain or snow not expected state-wide on Veterans Day. High temperatures will be similar to Sunday, if not a few degrees warmer in some areas. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 50s on the Plains, with a mix of 30s, 40s and lower 50s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 29. A bright and mild start to the week for Colorado Springs, with light winds this afternoon and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 27. A mild and sunny Veterans Day in Pueblo that should allow for a decent amount of melting after last week's significant winter storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 32. Bright skies, light winds and mild temperatures on Monday, with our highs this afternoon in eastern Fremont County warming into the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 23. Sunshine and above average highs for our Veterans Day followed by some mid week cooling and increasing southwest winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A beautiful and sunny start to our week along the Palmer Divide, and with highs in the 50s this afternoon, I'm expecting to see much more melting from last week's storm.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Temperatures will range from the 40s this afternoon in La Junta to the 50s in other areas, with the cooler weather a direct result of areas where thicker snow is still on the ground.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A gorgeous day ahead with Monday's weather featuring lots of sunshine, light winds and mild temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A nice day for the mountains, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s and 40s. Increasing southwest wind tonight will come in advance of our next incoming storm that will bring a return of snow to the Continental Divide on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A quick moving low pressure system will move into the Rockies on Tuesday, with a cold front moving across Southern Colorado towards the second half of the day. The incoming storm will bring a few inches of snow up towards the Continental Divide, but that snow is not likely here in the Pikes Peak Region. Instead, we're looking at a few degrees or cooling and southwesterly wind gusts around 20-30 mph.

Further cooling is expected on Wednesday, with our high in Colorado Springs only topping out in the upper 40s. Ridging returns late this week, with sunshine, light breezes and a return to daytime highs in the 50s.

