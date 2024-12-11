Snowmelt sunshine returns to Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

Not as cold this morning as what we saw on Tuesday, especially for areas where the wind is blowing. High pressure to our northwest will move southeast towards the state today, leading to a noticeable warm-up. Temperatures this afternoon will jump up around 10-15 degrees from yesterday. We'll see a mix of 40s and 50s on the Plains, with 30s to lower 40s in the mountain valleys.

Skies will be bright early on today with increasing clouds expected this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 23. We're waking up to a lot less snow and ice on the roads than what we saw 24 hours ago, and with high pressure the top dog this afternoon, temperatures will warm by as much as 10-15 degrees from yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Not as cold this morning due to some strong wind blowing into from the west. As the airmass warms this afternoon, high temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s, an increase of more than 10 degrees from yesterday.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 25. A chilly and breezy morning will give way to a noticeably warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 18. Cold again this morning, but with high pressure settling into the state this afternoon, we'll see a warmer day and a return to lower 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Warmer air will build into the state this afternoon, with our high this today expected to rebound into the lower to middle 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A gorgeous Wednesday on tap for the Plains that will include warmer highs, and just a few fair weather clouds this afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Breezy westerly winds this morning will give way to a calmer and warmer afternoon, with afternoon highs today warming into the 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Stronger wind on Wednesday for the mountains, with gusts throughout the day up around 35 mph. Sunshine early will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs mainly in the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll continue to see the influence of high pressure across Southern Colorado on Thursday, which should allow for some areas to warm into the lower to middle 50s. A cold front on Friday will drop temperatures down to the middle to upper 40s, with moderate wind gusts around 20-30 mph. In the mountains, light snow showers will be possible on Friday.

A warm up will follow this weekend, with highs returning to the 50s in Colorado Springs. In Pueblo, our temperatures could reach the lower 60s by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.