Snowmelt sunshine returns to Southern Colorado on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

After a windy, cold and snowy weekend, our weather today will be noticeably calmer. With plenty of sunshine ahead for our Monday, highs this afternoon will be around 10-15 degrees warmer than Sunday. A weak cold front will drop in from the northwest this afternoon, with briefly gusty N/NW winds from late this afternoon into this evening. While moisture shouldn't reach us here in Southern Colorado, a few rain or snow showers will be possible later today over northern parts of the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 25. After Sunday's surprise snowfall, our weather today will be much more tranquil and warmer for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 22. We're looking at a nice and mild start to the week, with sunshine and lower 60s on tap this afternoon for the Pueblo area.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Today's return to the 60s will be the first of many days in the 60s during the week that we see highs in the 60s, with no big changes until the very end of the week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 23. Snowmelt sunshine will combine with a breezy to gusty day to make for a fairly nice start to the week in Teller County, with our afternoon high today up near 50 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Other than some occasional strong breezes, we're looking at a mild and mellow start to the week, with our highs today topping out in the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. A breezy, but beautiful start to our week as highs on the Plains today will top out in the 50s and 60s. A weak cold front moving into the Plains this afternoon will bring stronger northwest winds to some areas, with gusts up near 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. We'll see a much more mild day for the southern I-25 corridor than yesterday, but still gusty, with peak gusts up near 35 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After seeing quite a bit of snow over the past 48-72 hours, snow should wind down in the high country during the day on Monday, with only a few light snow showers possible today along and north of I-70. The other story will be the wind, with gusts today up around 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will build into the Rockies through mid-week, resulting in a quiet stretch of weather for the first full week of December. Highs will be warmest on Wednesday and Thursday, topping out in the 60s and 70s on the Plains. Strengthening wind will need to be watched closely on Thursday as gusts could be up near 30-35 mph. High fire danger will also be a concern during this time on the Plains and San Luis Valley.

Following a windy Thursday, our next winter weather maker will be dropping in on Friday, with snow possible as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

