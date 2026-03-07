Snowmelt sunshine on Saturday with spring-like warmth and breezes next week

Today’s Forecast:

It's a chilly start to Saturday in southern Colorado as clear skies and light winds allowed for efficient radiational cooling overnight, with a low of 16 at the Colorado Springs Airport - and -4 in Westcliffe. Brrr! This morning, icy patches will persist early over the Palmer Divide: on and off ramps for I-25, and secondary roadways will be the main areas you'll want to be extra careful in. Similarly, expect some tricky spots in Black Forest.

Those road conditions improve fast this morning though. Our higher March sun angle coupled with quickly returning high pressure will combine to bring snowmelt sunshine to southern Colorado. By the afternoon, I expect any remaining snow issues to be very isolated to highly shaded parts of Black Forest and similar pockets on the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains.

With yesterday's precipitation included, Colorado Springs Airport has now picked up 1.00" of liquid water this month. On average, we recieve 0.12" month-to-date, and for the entire month of March we average 0.79". This means that we're above average now for the month - even if we get 0 additional rain or snowfall all month. That's good news because the extended forecast isn't looking great for more notable moisture any time soon.

In Pueblo, you've now picked up 0.88" of liquid. You average 0.82" of liquid water in March, so you similarly will be above average for precipitation this month even if we see no other storms!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 26.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 24.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 29.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 18.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/55; Low: 29/25.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure remains the main story on Sunday, with temperatures skyrocketing back into the 60s to even near 70 across the extreme eastern plains with weak westerly winds through the day. The winds will be slightly stronger in the foothills of the Pikes Peak massif and east of the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains, which is partly responsible for the jump back to above average temperatures even though winds in our cities won't be notable themselves. One area to be mindful of - as is often the case - is the gap flow zone in Huerfano county east of La Veta Pass. That zone could see some 25 mph gusts tomorrow afternoon. While that's not particularly strong for that area, it could catch you off guard if you're not expecting it and driving south on I-25.

On Monday, highs climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s(!), and downslope breezes will return. For now, they're not quite strong enough to qualify for true high fire danger across much of the area but the dry breeze will begin to dry out our fuels again, setting the stage for later-in-the-week changes. The exceptions are, again, in the gap flow zones in the southern tier where it will be windier and precipitation totals were much lower with our storm system.

On Tuesday, clouds increase through the day as an area of low pressure pivots south of the state - which rotates mid-level clouds into southeastern Colorado. Highs will still be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s with continued downslope flow. A cold front moves in from a northern-track system on Tuesday night, which could result in a brief sprinkle early Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday is cooler with more cloud cover than Monday or Tuesday - highs in the middle to upper 50s on the plains.

Thursday and Friday are the most potentially concerning days weather-wise next week, with a northwesterly jet streak likely to orient itself over and then north of the state. This is a setup we've already seen a few times this winter and early spring - and it produces warm, dry, downslope conditions and typically leads to high fire danger. At the moment, the core of this jet streak looks like it will be north of Colorado on Thursday and Friday which are the days where the best mix-down would happen. The result would be lower the peak wind speeds (than if the jet was directly overhead). Still, that set up would still provide fire danger potential - just not a high end set up. For now, expect highs in the middle 70s, elevated fire danger - and we'll keep you updated on the specifics of exactly how high fire danger ends up being as the jet streak's alignment comes into better focus.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

