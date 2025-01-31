Snowmelt sunshine on a fantastic final day of January in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Lingering icy patches on secondary roads this morning will melt fast this afternoon. Sunshine is back for the last day of January, and highs will be above average in the low to mid 50s. If you still have any shoveling to do, and can wait until the afternoon - that's your best bet, as the sun and warmth will do a lot of the work for you.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 26.

A beautiful sunny end to the month - plenty of snowmelt today. Northwest winds in the morning, south winds in the afternoon...light all day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 24.

Sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. West winds in the morning, south in the afternoon - enjoy it!

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 32.

Sunny and mild! South winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 25.

Hard to say much about today other than - it's really nice. West winds at 10-15 mph. Highs in the upper 40s in low parts of town, lower 40s in the higher areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny - decent snow melting this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight around dinnertime.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/55; Low: 28/29.

Sunny. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

January was cold. February starts warm. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s - a great weekend to get outside. Just remember that as snow melts out in the higher terrain, trails will be muddy (or still snow covered and icy) plan accordingly - if you're hiking...gaiters and boots would be a good bet below about 7,000 feet, anything above that and you'd want to pack some traction devices too as you'll still be encountering snow. Same story if you want to hit anything that's heavily forested.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and on Saturday and Sunday from mountain wave action.

Fewer clouds Monday - along with southwest breezes providing some downslope will warm us further to 10-15 degrees above average.

Much of next week is nice. You can expect breezy conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Our next weather maker will be approaching at the end of next week. It favors some good mountain moisture...which is badly needed.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

