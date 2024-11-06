Snow will make for tough travel on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will expand across southern Colorado overnight and continue on Wednesday. Plan for snow-covered or icy roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Winter alerts are in effect tonight until 5 pm or 11 pm Wednesday. Travel will be tough during this time frame. See snow totals at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5 PM. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and taper off during the day. 2-6 inches are expected at the airport. See below for detailed El Paso County totals.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 33;

Expect icy roads with off-and-on snow showers on Wednesday. Snow will lighten up throughout the day. 1-4 inches expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5 PM. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and slowly decrease during the day. 4-7 inches expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 24;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5 PM. Snow will gradually ease up during the day, remaining mostly cloudy. 6-10 inches expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 27;

WINTER STORM WARNING UNTIL 5 PM. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and taper off during the day. 6-10 inches expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s;

Snow showers expected during the day, generally a dusting to 2 inches expected in the plains, with higher totals for counties along I-70 where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/24; High: 30/33;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 11 PM. Snow will continue off and on during the day, becoming lighter in the evening. 5-10 inches expected in Trinidad and 6-10 inches for Walsenburg.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until Wednesday evening, see above. Travel will be tough, especially over mountain passes. Plan for traction laws to be in effect and check CDOT before traveling.

Snow totals forecast:

Pikes Peak region:

Pueblo, Fremont and Custer Counties:

Southern I-25 and southern Sangre De Cristos:

