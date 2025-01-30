Snow will impact the morning commute and then clear out by the evening

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will expand from south to north across southern Colorado tonight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from now through Thursday at 5 pm for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristo Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 2 am until 2 pm Thursday for Teller County and northern El Paso County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 35;

It will be mostly cloudy with snow showers on Thursday. Snow will be heaviest in the morning to early afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 38;

It will be mostly cloudy with snow showers on Thursday. The snow will be the heaviest in the morning to mid-day. Wind will be out of the NNW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 42;

It will be partly cloudy with light snow showers on Thursday morning and early afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 29;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 2 am until 2 pm. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then taper off in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the NNE at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 2 am until 2 pm for northern El Paso County. Snow will be heaviest in the morning and then begin to decrease in the afternoon. Wind will be strong out of the N at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Thursday. However, most of the snow will likely be closer to I-25. It will be windy with NNE wind at 20 mph gusting 40-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/22; High: 36/38;

Snow showers will be likely on Thursday, ending by the evening. Wind will be out of the NNE at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 20s-30s;

Snow showers are expected through Thursday evening, with gusty N wind at mostly cloudy conditions.

Snow total forecast:

