Snow tapers off Monday morning, with a more impactful storm Wednesday

A light overnight snow has brought a wintry look to parts of Southern Colorado this morning. Thankfully the snow hasn't been sticking to the roads, so travel isn't likely to be impacted too much, other than some wet roadways. Since it is cold, be careful on bridges and overpasses as some ice could form on less traveled roadways.

Snow will come to an end between 7-9 am, leaving us with a cold mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon. Highs will be around 20-30 degrees colder than Sunday, only topping out in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 25. Snow showers early this morning will give way to a cold mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with our high today only warming into the upper 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 24. Snow will clear out by 9 am in Pueblo County, with a mix and sun and clouds to follow this afternoon. After a high of 70 degrees on Sunday, today's high temperature will be nearly 30 degrees colder than yesterday!

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 28. Dry skies today and tomorrow will give way to wintry precip on Wednesday and some much colder air as we head towards one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 36; Low: 20. Dry skies can be expected the rest of our day today and tonight, with cold the main story this afternoon as our high will only warm into the middle 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Much colder on Monday, with drier skies moving into the Tri-Lakes area after some early morning snowfall.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. After a few lingering snow showers this morning, we'll see a transition to drier skies for the remainder of our day on Monday as temperatures this afternoon will be cold, only warming into the 30s and 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s/30s. A much colder airmass will settle into our forecast today compared to what we saw yesterday. Even with a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon, highs will only warm into the 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. Cold, with a fair amount of sunshine during the day for the high country. Things will change later tonight as a storm currently off the coast of California brings snow to the high country. The worst of the storm can be expected from Tuesday morning into late Wednesday night.

A nice warm-up will follow on Tuesday, with our high in Colorado Springs rebounding into the lower 50s. Snow will pick up in intensity and coverage in the mountains on Tuesday, with feet of snow possible in these areas through late Wednesday night. Travel into and out of the mountains during this time could be difficult to near impossible, with delays and closures a possibility.

In the Pikes Peak Region, snow showers will be begin to develop by late Tuesday night, with our main impacts expected on Wednesday. An early look at snow totals shows around 2-5" in Colorado Springs, 4-8" for Monument, and 5-10" for Woodland Park. Snow will clear out for Thanksgiving Day, but it will be cold, with our high in Colorado Springs only warming into the upper 30s.

