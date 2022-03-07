Snow tapering off tonight, light snow set to return Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 8pm for the Plains, and until 11 pm for the Wets and Sangres. Additional showers will be capable of brief, heavy snowfall and poor visibility, with additional accumulations likely to remain around the 1-2" range.

Cold air behind today's storm will drop overnight lows down to the 0s and 10s. Even with a healthy amount of cloud cover in tonight's forecast, fresh snow on the ground will help to cool things down quickly through the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 11; High: 29; A much colder start to this week than what we saw last week. On top of the cold, a weak disturbance may spread a few late afternoon and evening snow showers into the Pikes Peak Region on Monday. Snow totals from a trace to 1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 32; After today's cold and snowy weather, temperatures Monday are likely to stay at or below the freezing mark. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible by the afternoon and evening, with a trace to 1" of accumulation possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 31; A less active, but cold Monday morning will be followed by the potential for a few light snow showers or flurries heading into the afternoon and evening hours. Snow totals from a trace to 1".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 28; Snow showers in Teller County should taper off by midnight, with some very cold temperatures heading into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, a weaker storm will bring the potential for a few light snow showers to the forecast. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s; Cold temperatures and cloudy skies Monday morning will give way to a weak storm by the afternoon, with an increased potential for light snow showers over the Palmer Divide. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Once the last of the snow wraps up tonight, we should be fairly dry for the next 12-24 hours across the Plains. Monday evening's weak storm isn't likely to bring much more than a few flurries to our forecast, with an otherwise dry start to the work week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; Lingering snow showers early followed by dry skies heading into Monday morning. A weak disturbance will bring the potential for a few light snow showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Snow totals from 1-3".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Snow showers will become less numerous through the overnight hours, but the break won't last long as our next disturbance will bring another round of snow to the mountains on Monday. Snow totals from 2-5".

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry and warmer weather will return to the forecast on Tuesday before the next round of wintry weather returns to Southern Colorado late this week. Ahead of the storm, Wednesday's forecast will be cool and blustery. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, snow is expected to push off of the mountains and reach the I-25 corridor. That snow will make headlines in your Thursday forecast, along with much colder air. The snow should wrap up by early Friday, and we'll follow that next cold blast up with a warming trend next weekend.

