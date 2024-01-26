Snow showers tonight with a winter weather advisory in effect

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and snow showers expand across southern Colorado tonight, with a change over to snow showers for I-25.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Wet Mountains, the southern Sangre De Cristos Mountains, and the I-25 corridor between Walsenburg and the New Mexico state line. This will be in place until 11 pm on Friday.

See forecast snow totals at the bottom of this article.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 39;

Rain quickly transitions to snow overnight, and will remain through Friday morning. Snow tapers off during the afternoon with peeks of sunshine coming out. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph. Expect a dusting to 3 inches of snow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 42;

A mix of rain and snow overnight, lingering until late morning on Friday. Then conditions gradually clear out through Friday evening. Winds will be from the N at 5-10 mph. Expect a dusting to as much as 2 inches of snow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 42;

A mix of rain and snow overnight and continuing into Friday afternoon. Showers become spottier and end by Friday evening. Wind will be from the W at 5 mph. Expect a dusting to as much as 2 inches of snow.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 34;

Snow showers overnight and into Friday morning will taper off by Friday afternoon. Winds will be from the N at 2-8 mph. Expect 1-3 inches of snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 34;

Snow showers overnight will linger into Friday morning. Conditions will clear out Friday afternoon with some sunshine returning. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph. Expect 2-3 inches of snow.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy on Friday with rain showers or a wintry mix, favoring HWY 50 and south. Winds will be from the N at 5-10 mph. Any snow that falls will accumulate in the grass.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/30; High: 35/35;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11 pm. Snow showers will be ongoing tonight and throughout the day on Friday. Travel will be hazardous with snow-covered or icy roads and low visibility. Expect 3-6 inches for Walsenburg and 4-6 in Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the day. Snow will be possible until the evening, but the intensity will taper off from north to south. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos until 11 pm. The mountains will see about 5 inches and as much as 12 inches in isolated spots.

Snow total forecast through Friday, January 25th:

