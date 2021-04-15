Snow showers tonight will linger into Friday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Light to moderate rain and snow showers spread across southern Colorado overnight. Rain will likely transition to snow within a few hours of starting. A slick Friday morning commute is possible.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 37. Rain transitions to snow tonight and ends by 8 am Friday. Most accumulation will be on the grass and sidewalks. and less than 2 inches.

PUEBLO: Low: 33; High: 45. Rain showers with isolated thunder possible this evening, with a transition to snow after 1 am ending by 10 am. Very little snow accumulation expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 33; High: 45. Rain and isolated thunder possible this evening, transitioning to light snow by midnight. Light snow possiblel through mid-day Friday. Snow accumulation on grass only.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 21; High: 31. Snow picks up tonight with several inches of accumulation, ending my late morning Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s. Snow showers tonight until 10 am Friday with up to 4 inches of accumulation.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 40s. Rain and isolated thunder possible through 2 am then a quick transition to snow through early Friday morning. Little to no accumulation expected.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Isolated rain showers after sunset transitioning to isolated snow showers by midnight, ending midday Friday. Little to no accumulation expected.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Snow showers overnight ending midday Friday. Little accumulation expected below 7,000 feet, with an inch or two on higher peaks.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated snow showers possible for the I-25 corridor and mountains on Saturday with overcast and chilly conditions. Sunday becomes sunny and stay below average high temperatures.

