Snow showers through Sunday morning, with light accumulations

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will continue to develop over the mountains this evening, but should hold off until closer to the midnight for the I-25 corridor. For the Arkansas River Valley, it's likely to start out as a mix of rain and snow before changing to all snow once the colder air arrives. Snow amounts will be mainly under 1" for the I-25 corridor and adjacent Plains, with slightly higher amounts for the mountains.

A little bit of light snow overnight tonight could bring some slick and icy roads to parts of Southern Colorado on Sunday. I'm not expecting more than a light dusting, maybe an inch for the Plains, with 1-3" for the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/B43F5WaquL — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) November 26, 2022



For those of you hitting the road early on Sunday, be advised that there could be some slick and icy roadways to contend with.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 45; Early morning snow showers should taper off between 6-8 am for the Pikes Peak Region, with up to 1" of snowfall accumulation locally. Although we'll be colder than today, skies should clear out by around the lunch hour as the storm quickly moves into New Mexico.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 50; A few snow showers early Sunday morning should quickly come to an end across Pueblo County between 7-9 am. A light dusting, perhaps an inch of snowfall will be possible in some areas, with only minor impacts expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 53; Overnight snow showers will come to an end pretty early Sunday morning, with nothing more than 1" of snow for the Canon City area. Roads could be impacted early with a thin coat of snow and ice.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 39; Icy roadways will be possible early Sunday as parts of Teller County could see 1-2" totals from tonight's storm. With clearing skies by the afternoon, sunshine and above freezing highs should return to our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; A fast-moving storm will drop up to 1" of snow while most of us are sleeping tonight, with the frosted flakes expected to taper off by around sunrise. This will leave with with clearing skies and chilly highs for the second half of the weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Most of the snow that falls overnight tonight will only clip the Plains, as accumulations aren't expected to be widespread for areas to the east of I-25. That said, it'll be a cooler end to our weekend, with highs down around 10-15 degrees from today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A quick moving storm will bring snow showers to the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa region Sunday morning. Snow totals will be light, mostly under an 1", but be prepared for the potential for a few slick and icy roadways in the morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Light snow and cold temperatures for the southeastern mountains, with the potential for 1-3" of accumulation. Snow should come to an end by mid to late morning, with clearing skies by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday's forecast will be dry as we'll find ourselves between storm systems. Although we won't see any snow on Monday, we're expecting a gusty day, with the potential for spotty critical fire weather conditions across the Plains.

Snow will build across the mountains during the day on Monday, and push towards the lower elevations by Tuesday morning. There's still a lot of uncertainty with this storm. If it tracks too far north, snow amounts will be on the low end. However, if it can swing a little farther south, we could see the potential for a few inches of snow by Tuesday afternoon. Either way, not a big storm for Southern Colorado, but impacts depending on the storm's exact path may vary greatly. The storm will also bring much colder air and gusty winds to Southern Colorado from Tuesday to Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

