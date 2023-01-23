Snow showers return Monday, with little to no accumulation expected

Tonight's Forecast:

As the southwest flow increases tonight ahead of an approaching storm, snow will begin to really pick up for the San Juan Mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will continue in the San Juans through 5 pm Monday, with 4-10" of new accumulation possible. Any snow that reaches the Plains and I-25 corridor likely won't arrive until just before sunrise. Snow showers will remain possible at times through midday Monday, with little to no accumulation expected from this storm.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation Forecast for Southern Colorado for Monday, January 23, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 32; Cold and unsettled on Monday for the Pikes Peak Region, with the potential for a few snow flakes to fly through the lunch hour. Snow totals from 0-1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 34; After a slight boost in temperatures on Sunday, cooler weather will move back into the forecast on Monday, along with a few light snow showers. A light dusting will be possible in town, with up to 1" around Pueblo West.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 34; A cloudy and cold back to work forecast, along with the potential for a few light snow showers during the morning hours. Snow totals from 0-1".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 25; A cold and snowy Monday morning will give way to decreasing clouds and near single digit lows by Monday night. Snow totals from 0-2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold and overcast skies on Monday, with some occasional light snow showers during the first part of the day. Snow totals from 0-2".

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; Although the potential for snow will be very low for the Plains on Monday, it will be a cold and winter-like start to the week, with highs only warming into the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; A few snow showers will be possible early on Monday, but I think the bigger story will be the cold, with highs only warming into the 20s and very low 30s. Snow totals from 0-1".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; We're looking at a cold and snowy start to the week for the mountains of Colorado. The worst of Monday's storm will hit the San Juan Mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 5 pm. For the southeastern mountains, snow totals of 1-4" will be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

A broad trough of low pressure over the mid-section of the country will be keep our forecast cold and unsettled. Little ripples of energy will move into Southern Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few flurries or light snow showers possible each of the next few days.

Temperatures through the middle of the week will be below average, but with the westerly flow returning late this week, temperatures will be allowed to warm, with 40s and 50s expected by Friday and Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.