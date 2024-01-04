Snow showers move in Thursday to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Increasing clouds overnight and remaining dry in southern Colorado tonight. Temperatures will fall to the teens and 20s. Snow will gradually expand across southern Colorado from south to north during the day on Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 8 am Thursday through 5 am Friday for the Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano County, Las Animas County, and Baca County where about 3-6 inches of snow is expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 35;

Cloudy and chilly on Thursday. Light snow showers are possible from 11 am - 4 pm and then heavier snow moves in after 4 pm through about 9 pm, then tapering off in the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 37;

Cloudy and chilly with a chance of rain between 11 am to 3 pm, transitioning to snow in the evening with snow lightening up overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 33;

Light snow possible during the late morning and early afternoon, with heavier snow from about 3 pm to 8 pm, then becoming lighter overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 28;

Cloudy on Thursday with snow showers possible after about noon through the evening, then lightening up overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 35;

Cold and cloudy on Thursday with snow showers after about 1 pm and then tapering off overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Cloudy and cold on Thursday with showers expanding from the south to the north during the day. There will likely be rain initially, which will transition to snow in the evening. The timing of the transition will impact snow totals.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/25; High: 34/35;

Cloudy in the early morning then snow showers move in after about 9-10 am and continue off and on throughout the day. Snow will taper off Thursday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

Snow showers move into the San Luis Valley and Sawatch range by the morning Thursday, expanding north and eastward during the day. Snow lightens up overnight before another round on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another round of snow showers, favoring the mountains and the I-25 corridor will be possible Friday from the early afternoon to the evening. This will allow for roads to stay snowy/icy and temperatures to remain cold. The expected snow totals below account for both Thursday and Friday's snowfall.

Snow total forecast Thursday morning - Friday evening:

