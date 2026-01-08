Snow showers move in on Thursday and last until Friday

Incoming Snow:

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for northern El Paso County, Teller County, the Wet Mountains, Huerfano County, and Las Animas County. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. These will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 40;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of light snow showers in the morning and early afternoon. Snow will be heavier in the evening as a cold front blows through the region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 47;

A rain-snow mix is possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon. A transition to snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected in the evening and overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 44;

It will be cloudy with off-and-on snow showers on Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected in the evening and overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 34;

There will be off-and-on snow showers throughout the day on Thursday with cold temperatures and cloudy conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 36;

Snow showers are expected off and on throughout the day on Thursday. It will be cloudy and cold with a breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with spotty rain and wintry mix showers, transitioning fully to snow in the evening, which may be heavy at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/31; High: 46/51;

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with spotty light rain or a wintry mix during the day, with heavy snow arriving overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

Light to moderate snow showers are expected off and on throughout the day on Thursday. Some of the heaviest snow will arrive at night into Friday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be cold with morning snow showers. The snow will end by early afternoon, but it remains cold and blustery. Wind will be out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph. Temperatures remain below freezing on Friday.

This weekend, the sun will be out, and temperatures will begin to rebound with near-average highs expected in the 40s.

Snow forecast through Friday afternoon:

