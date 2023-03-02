Snow showers increase overnight into Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11,000 feet, as well as the San Juan Mountains. In these areas, an additional 5-12" of fresh snow will be possible through Thursday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for the lower Sangres, the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor. Snow totals in these areas are expected to range between 3-10" of snow.

In the Plains, moisture will slowly move out of the mountains through the overnight hours, bringing the potential for a snowy Thursday morning commute to the southeast Plains. With only around 1" of total accumulation across the Pikes Peak Region, impacts around Colorado Springs should be fairly small.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 38; A few light snow showers early on Thursday should be mostly gone by the lunch hour, with just a few lingering flurries into the afternoon hours. This storm will mostly "miss" our area to the south, with snow totals expected to stay under 1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 39; Light morning snow showers should wrap up by early afternoon for Pueblo, and even though totals should under 2", roads in some areas could turn slick and icy around the morning commute.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 39; Mostly cloudy, with snow showers in the morning to early afternoon for the Canon City area. Snow totals from 0-1".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 32; With low pressure staying well to our south, snow showers should be light around Teller County on Thursday, with snow totals likely under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Although it will be cold and unsettled on Thursday, this won't be much of a storm for the Tri-Lakes, with snow totals expected to stay under 1".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s; A cold and snowy Thursday for the Plains, with the main axis of heavy snow expected to extend from the Trinidad and Walsenburg areas up through Kiowa, Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties. Snow should come to an end Thursday night, with snow totals around 1-4".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s; With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm Thursday, we can expect a snowy, windy and cold day. Snow totals from 2-5" will result in snow covered and slippery roads throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s; Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect for the higher elevations of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains until 5 pm, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the lower elevations of the Sangres and San Luis Valley. Blowing snow and poor visibility on Thursday could make travel through the mountains difficult at times.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday looks to start out dry before a quick-moving clipper system drops in from the north late in the day. With the main energy from that storm passing well to our north, snow locally doesn't look to fall south of Monument Hill or the Pikes Peak Region, with up to 1" of total accumulation in these areas.

Saturday will be cool and breezy before the wind heats us up and dries us out on Sunday. With the late week warm-up will also come the potential for high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings for the end of the weekend.

