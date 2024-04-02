Snow showers favor the mountains tonight, and the sun comes out on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will be possible overnight, ending by midnight-3 am.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until midnight for the northern Sangre De Cristos and the Wet Mountains where 4-8 inches are possible. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 3 am for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Raton Pass, where 6-12 inches are possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 55;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 58;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 42;

Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 49;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with N wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny with gusty NE wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/28; High: 53/50;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and dry. Winds from the N at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy and dry with breezy NW wind at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. Snow from Monday night will melt off the roads.

Extended outlook forecast:

We will be on a warming trend for the rest of this week. Temperatures will climb a little each day and by Thursday/Friday we will have 60s in the mountain valleys and 70s in the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.