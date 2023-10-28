Snow showers expand tonight; Sunday will be cold and snowy

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers expand from north to south overnight in southern Colorado. Roads will become icy and/or snow-covered. Temperatures will be very cold overnight in the teens and 20s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Sunday (ends at noon for Las Animas, Kiowa, Prowers, Bent, Baca counties, ends at 6 pm elsewhere) for the zones in purple:

See forecast snow totals at the bottom of this story.

Sunday forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 28;

Snow showers will be heaviest in the morning hours, tapering off through the afternoon and should be done by dinner time. Temperatures remain frigid with blustery ENE wind all day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 30;

Snow showers will be heavy in the morning on Sunday then come to an end in the early evening. Cold, breezy wind will be from the NE at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 19; High: 29;

Snow showers will be heaviest in the morning on Sunday and then will end by the early evening. ESE wind will be at 10 mph and make it feel very cold.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 20;

Very cold and snowy on Sunday. The snow will taper off during the afternoon and end around dinner time. N wind around 10 mph will make it feel like the single digits or teens all day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 24;

Very cold on Sunday with snow showers in the morning that lighten up during the day, ending by late afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Light snow showers will be off and on during the day on Sunday. Winds will be blustery from the ENE around 10 mph, making it feel like the teens and 20s all day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/20; High: 24/24;

Snow showers in the morning through the afternoon on Sunday and ending by sunset. It will be a cold and blustery day.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/30s(San Luis Valley); High: 20s/30s(San Luis Valley);

Snow showers will be heaviest on Sunday morning and then gradually come to an end from north to south through the afternoon. Mountain passes will be especially treacherous all day.

Snow total forecast:

Pikes Peak Region:

Middle Arkansas River and Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25 corridor:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.